Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.61 and last traded at $15.46. 3,933,767 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 12,237,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.43.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ET

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.62. The company has a market cap of $51.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.51%.

Institutional Trading of Energy Transfer

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ET. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 146,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 77,938 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Energy Transfer by 230.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 736,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after purchasing an additional 513,989 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 28,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,368,000. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.