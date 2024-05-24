EnerSys (ENS) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

EnerSys has raised its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. EnerSys has a payout ratio of 10.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect EnerSys to earn $9.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.6%.

EnerSys stock opened at $107.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.17 and a 200-day moving average of $93.59. EnerSys has a one year low of $83.24 and a one year high of $113.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $910.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. EnerSys’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that EnerSys will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

