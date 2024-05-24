EnerSys (ENS) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
EnerSys has raised its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. EnerSys has a payout ratio of 10.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect EnerSys to earn $9.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.6%.
EnerSys Trading Up 10.8 %
EnerSys stock opened at $107.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.17 and a 200-day moving average of $93.59. EnerSys has a one year low of $83.24 and a one year high of $113.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.35.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ENS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.
About EnerSys
EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.
