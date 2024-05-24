Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Bought by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 152,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Entegris were worth $18,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank grew its position in Entegris by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 24,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 1,763,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,311,000 after purchasing an additional 132,447 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris by 809.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 226,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,123,000 after purchasing an additional 201,484 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In other Entegris news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $265,806.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,727.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ENTG shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Entegris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.67.

Entegris Trading Up 3.1 %

ENTG stock traded up $3.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.29. 1,048,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,446. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.27. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.13 and a 1 year high of $146.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.71 and a beta of 1.31.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $771.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

