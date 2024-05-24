EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $179.44

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $179.44 and last traded at $180.11, with a volume of 1087132 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $186.90.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $345.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.65.

EPAM Systems Trading Down 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.95.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total transaction of $1,047,697.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,025,934.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total transaction of $1,047,697.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,934.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $2,416,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,050.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,820 shares of company stock worth $5,101,117 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 103.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.



EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

