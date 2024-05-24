Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) Shares Down 0.7%

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.31 and last traded at $5.37. Approximately 50,076 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 48,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.

Epsilon Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $119.04 million, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.18.

Get Epsilon Energy alerts:

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter.

Epsilon Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Epsilon Energy’s payout ratio is 108.70%.

In other news, CEO Jason Stabell acquired 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $33,768.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 39,508 shares of company stock worth $209,581 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Epsilon Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 24,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 12,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $361,000. 60.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Epsilon Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, and Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Epsilon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epsilon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.