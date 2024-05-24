Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Epwin Group (LON:EPWN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

LON EPWN opened at GBX 89.50 ($1.14) on Tuesday. Epwin Group has a 12 month low of GBX 63 ($0.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 95 ($1.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.28, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £127.18 million, a PE ratio of 1,491.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 85.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 78.66.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a GBX 2.80 ($0.04) dividend. This is a positive change from Epwin Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 3.33%. Epwin Group’s payout ratio is 8,333.33%.

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution segments. It also offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite and aluminium decking products, and panels; glass reinforced plastic building components.

