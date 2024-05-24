Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Qiagen’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:QGEN)

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Qiagen in a research note issued on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Qiagen’s current full-year earnings is $2.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Qiagen’s FY2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on QGEN. Morgan Stanley raised Qiagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.48 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Qiagen from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $61.86 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Qiagen from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.95.

Qiagen stock opened at $43.17 on Wednesday. Qiagen has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $47.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.91 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Qiagen in the fourth quarter worth $264,322,000. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Qiagen by 311.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 4,493,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400,255 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Qiagen by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,054,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709,030 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Qiagen by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,066,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,211,000 after buying an additional 1,809,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 85.1% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,427,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,353,000 after buying an additional 1,576,259 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

