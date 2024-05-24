Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 21st. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ALDX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Down 2.1 %

ALDX stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $11.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average is $3.39.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aldeyra Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 7.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 23.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,797 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 294,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Aldeyra Therapeutics

In related news, insider Bruce Greenberg sold 13,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $45,015.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,699 shares in the company, valued at $411,583.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 37,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.74 per share, for a total transaction of $178,754.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,275,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,967,533.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce Greenberg sold 13,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $45,015.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,583.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 355,933 shares of company stock worth $1,473,245 over the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

See Also

