Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDRO)

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Noble Financial dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Codere Online Luxembourg in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 21st. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Codere Online Luxembourg’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Codere Online Luxembourg’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Codere Online Luxembourg from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Codere Online Luxembourg Stock Performance

Shares of CDRO opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.15. Codere Online Luxembourg has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $8.50.

Codere Online Luxembourg Company Profile

Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. It also offers online casino wagering products and services, as well as online gambling and other online services. The company offers its products under the Codere and Greenplay brand names. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, the United Kingdom, Germany, South Africa, Austria, Malta, Panama, and Argentina.

See Also

