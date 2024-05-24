Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 24th (AAP, ACN, AFRM, AGEN, AILE, AIR, ALB, ARBK, ARDX, AREC)

Posted by on May 24th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, May 24th:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Guggenheim. The firm currently has a $395.00 price target on the stock.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

iLearningEngines (NASDAQ:AILE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $157.00 target price on the stock.

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $113.00 price target on the stock.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $350.00 target price on the stock.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $44.00 price target on the stock.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $6.00.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $81.00 target price on the stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $135.00 price target on the stock.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $92.00 price target on the stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $66.00 target price on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $500.00 target price on the stock.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Craig Hallum. The firm currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $50.00.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Guggenheim. The firm currently has a $200.00 target price on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $500.00 target price on the stock.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim. The firm currently has a $190.00 target price on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $315.00 target price on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $350.00 target price on the stock.

