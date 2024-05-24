Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ESPR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.33.
Esperion Therapeutics Stock Performance
Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Esperion Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESPR. Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Herbst Group LLC bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 161.5% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. 47.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Esperion Therapeutics
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.
