Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBLP) Trading 30% Higher

Shares of Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP – Get Free Report) shot up 30% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 347 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 5,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Esports Entertainment Group Trading Down 23.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average is $1.65.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, EEG iGaming and EEG Games. The EEG iGaming segment operates iDefix, a casino platform. The EEG Games segment operates ggCircuit, a local area network center management software and services for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments; and creates esports content for distribution to the betting industry.

