Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Major Shareholder Acquires $77,034.00 in Stock

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Pl Capital Advisors, Llc acquired 2,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $77,034.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 555,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,417,123. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSEAMERICAN EVBN traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $27.60. 16,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,225. The company has a market capitalization of $152.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Evans Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.20 and a 52-week high of $33.58.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 million. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that Evans Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 78.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 20.7% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 21,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 281,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 538,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,078,000 after purchasing an additional 15,788 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Evans Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

