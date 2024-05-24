Evercore ISI Analysts Give TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) a $113.00 Price Target

Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price target on TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TJX. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TJX Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded TJX Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded TJX Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price target on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $110.05.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.9 %

TJX opened at $100.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.01. The company has a market capitalization of $113.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.87. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $75.65 and a 52 week high of $104.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.86%.

TJX Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TJX Companies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 260.3% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

