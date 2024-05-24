Exelon Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Exelon in a report released on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Exelon’s current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Exelon’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.27%.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.83.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $37.03 on Friday. Exelon has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $43.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Exelon by 247.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

