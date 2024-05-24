Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 42,082 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.6% of Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $23,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 118.5% during the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,129,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,398,010. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.63 and a 200 day moving average of $107.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The company has a market capitalization of $447.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

