FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Acquired by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $7,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 820.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $469.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective (down previously from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $443.56.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock traded down $2.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $434.29. 69,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,431. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $380.96 and a twelve month high of $488.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $439.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $454.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.73.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $545.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

Insider Activity

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total transaction of $1,356,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,838,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total value of $1,356,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,838,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 6,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.40, for a total value of $2,712,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,336.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,987 shares of company stock worth $9,083,347. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

