Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Shares Down 23%

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 23% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.07. 99,256,049 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 91,505,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Faraday Future Intelligent Electric alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric stock. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Free Report) by 13,329.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499,999 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC owned about 0.40% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.