Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Director Gina A. Richardson Buys 997 Shares

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) Director Gina A. Richardson purchased 997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.29 per share, with a total value of $12,253.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,440.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Farmers National Banc Price Performance

NASDAQ FMNB traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $12.40. The stock had a trading volume of 11,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,532. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average of $13.12. The company has a market capitalization of $465.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $14.75.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $40.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 million. Equities analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Farmers National Banc Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.90%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Farmers National Banc from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Farmers National Banc

Institutional Trading of Farmers National Banc

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Farmers National Banc by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,014,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,284,000 after purchasing an additional 17,881 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in Farmers National Banc by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 552,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,981,000 after buying an additional 141,234 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 323,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,740,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 220,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 7,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 0.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 147,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Farmers National Banc

(Get Free Report)

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.