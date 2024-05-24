Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.94.

A number of research firms have commented on FIHL. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

NYSE FIHL opened at $16.30 on Friday. Fidelis Insurance has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.29.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Fidelis Insurance had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $520.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.88 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelis Insurance will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Fidelis Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.71%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Fidelis Insurance by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,360,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,618,000 after buying an additional 131,657 shares during the period. Pine Brook Road Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Fidelis Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,116,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Fidelis Insurance by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,097,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,798,000 after buying an additional 47,528 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelis Insurance by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,392,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,645,000 after buying an additional 317,510 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Fidelis Insurance by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 839,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,348,000 after buying an additional 24,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

