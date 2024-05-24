Financial Survey: Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) and Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR)

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) and Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Upstart and Burford Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Upstart alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upstart 5 5 1 0 1.64 Burford Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00

Upstart currently has a consensus target price of $26.78, indicating a potential upside of 14.68%. Burford Capital has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.24%. Given Burford Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Burford Capital is more favorable than Upstart.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

63.0% of Upstart shares are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of Upstart shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Burford Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Upstart and Burford Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upstart $513.56 million 4.00 -$240.13 million ($2.06) -11.33 Burford Capital $1.09 billion N/A $610.52 million $1.43 9.97

Burford Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Upstart. Upstart is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Burford Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Upstart and Burford Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upstart -32.59% -27.89% -9.14% Burford Capital 42.81% 10.61% 5.70%

Summary

Burford Capital beats Upstart on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upstart

(Get Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions. Upstart Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Burford Capital

(Get Free Report)

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced. The Asset Management and Other Services segment provides services to the legal industry, including litigation insurance. Burford Capital Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.