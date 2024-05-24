FineMark National Bank & Trust Boosts Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,950 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 5,297 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 4,613 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 892 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded up $16.94 on Friday, hitting $813.28. The company had a trading volume of 960,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,840. The company has a market capitalization of $360.69 billion, a PE ratio of 53.09, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $740.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $693.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $476.75 and a 12-month high of $816.87.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $58.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.11 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 30.35%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $745.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $810.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $696.88.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total transaction of $1,072,245.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total transaction of $1,072,245.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

