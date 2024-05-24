FineMark National Bank & Trust Buys 43 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 3,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANET stock traded up $6.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $308.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,224,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,380. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.32 and a 1-year high of $329.04. The firm has a market cap of $96.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $286.76 and its 200-day moving average is $260.44.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ANET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.22.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $70,543.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,427.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total value of $70,543.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,427.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,291 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.81, for a total transaction of $407,710.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,710.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 396,350 shares of company stock valued at $115,916,018. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

