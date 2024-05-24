FineMark National Bank & Trust Cuts Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,468 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 785.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 372 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 250.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 617 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RIO has been the subject of several research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of RIO traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,052,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,385. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.20. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $58.27 and a 1-year high of $75.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

