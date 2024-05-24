FineMark National Bank & Trust Cuts Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,142 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD traded up $5.79 on Friday, hitting $166.22. 38,660,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,997,406. The company has a market capitalization of $268.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.32. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.11 and a 52-week high of $227.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMD. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Northland Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.26.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total transaction of $1,367,501.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,650 shares of company stock worth $31,761,199 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

