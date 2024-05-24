FineMark National Bank & Trust Decreases Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

FineMark National Bank & Trust reduced its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 70,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,655,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 188,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 1,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,135,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,650,450. The company has a market cap of $55.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.86, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $106.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.79 and its 200 day moving average is $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64.

3M Cuts Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.55.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

