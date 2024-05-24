FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 83.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,023 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank increased its holdings in Cummins by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMI traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $284.51. The company had a trading volume of 235,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,311. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.29. The company has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.18 and a 52-week high of $304.24.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.19%.

In other Cummins news, Director Daniel William Fisher purchased 562 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $266.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,812.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,696.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $5,987,628.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel William Fisher bought 562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $266.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,812.34. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,696.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.36.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

