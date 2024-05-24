FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 697.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,095 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 45,559 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in General Motors by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 48,789 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on GM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $540,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $608,055.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,948,078.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,422 shares of company stock valued at $3,085,372. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Trading Up 0.8 %

GM stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,704,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,095,438. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.37. The stock has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.49. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $46.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

