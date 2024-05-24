FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,640 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter worth $33,000. Tobam increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 40,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $1,300,654.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,844,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 40,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $1,300,654.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,844,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Philippe Krakowsky sold 150,403 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $4,842,976.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,387,987.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 249,646 shares of company stock worth $8,038,601. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on IPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.13.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $31.57. 643,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,822,588. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.51 and its 200-day moving average is $31.71. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.98%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

