FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $2.52 Million Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

FineMark National Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,086,085,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,747,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,117,000 after purchasing an additional 32,122 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,654,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,674,000 after purchasing an additional 194,651 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,391,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,166,000 after purchasing an additional 22,105 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,316,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,909,000 after acquiring an additional 77,012 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total value of $393,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,686,040.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $393,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,683 shares in the company, valued at $30,686,040.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total value of $891,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 429,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,080,658.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ARE. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.75.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ARE traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.34. 143,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,483. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 110.83, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.73 and a 52 week high of $135.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 474.77%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

