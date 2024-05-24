FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $4.57 Million Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

FineMark National Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,071 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $4,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9,735.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,239,273 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $243,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,506 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth about $108,908,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 145.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 789,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $85,722,000 after purchasing an additional 467,243 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 148.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 592,991 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $64,388,000 after purchasing an additional 354,217 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,196,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 2.2 %

DKS traded up $4.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.76. 371,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.98 and a 12-month high of $225.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.31 and a 200 day moving average of $168.05.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DKS shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $157.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total transaction of $33,406,825.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,899,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,940,372.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total transaction of $33,406,825.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,899,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,940,372.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total transaction of $482,371.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,890.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,763 shares of company stock worth $46,483,438. 32.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

