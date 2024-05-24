FineMark National Bank & Trust Lowers Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,781 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 4,163 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,940,011 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,534,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453,078 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $7,844,757,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 7.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,546,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,397 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 0.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,040,734 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,266,572,000 after acquiring an additional 269,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,542,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,891,765,000 after acquiring an additional 909,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $5.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.00. 46,259,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,328,383. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $570.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 2.41. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $299.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Edward Jones cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.90.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,097 shares of company stock valued at $37,877,471. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

