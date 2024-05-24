FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 143 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lowered its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 108,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,682,000 after buying an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,505,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

DVY stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.94. The company had a trading volume of 104,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,235. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $125.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.9976 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

