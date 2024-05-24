FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 171 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $4,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,173,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 66,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,595,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on DRI shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $734,998.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,800.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $734,998.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,994,800.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $192,857.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,717.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,599 shares of company stock worth $2,197,891. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 0.1 %

DRI stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.74. The company had a trading volume of 296,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.64 and a 200 day moving average of $160.33. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.36 and a 12 month high of $176.84.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.01). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 49.94%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.43%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

