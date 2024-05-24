FineMark National Bank & Trust Trims Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.30. The company had a trading volume of 805,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,891. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $77.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.41.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

