FineMark National Bank & Trust Trims Stock Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,308 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Envista were worth $5,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVST. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Envista by 69.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Envista by 45.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Envista by 3.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,281,000 after purchasing an additional 9,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Envista during the third quarter worth approximately $164,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Envista from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Envista in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Envista from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Envista from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Envista currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.86.

Envista Stock Performance

Shares of NVST stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.26. The stock had a trading volume of 664,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Envista Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $17.83 and a twelve month high of $36.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.35.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). Envista had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Envista Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

