First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has C$19.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$17.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$18.90 to C$19.80 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$12.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.00 price target on First Quantum Minerals and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$17.25.

Shares of TSE FM opened at C$17.75 on Tuesday. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$9.31 and a 1 year high of C$39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.05, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$16.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.90. The stock has a market cap of C$14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.96.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.19) by C($0.08). First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of C$1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.25 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.0067358 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

