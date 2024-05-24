First Trust Bank Ltd. Acquires Shares of 37,194 TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

First Trust Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 37,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,000. TKO Group accounts for about 4.2% of First Trust Bank Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKO. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of TKO Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 4th quarter worth about $991,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of TKO Group by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,129,000 after purchasing an additional 19,632 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,998,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TKO Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TKO traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.50. 559,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,843. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $108.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of -106.58 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.84.

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.59). TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.48 million. On average, analysts predict that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Vincent K. Mcmahon sold 1,642,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total transaction of $146,240,759.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,875,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,985,232.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their price target on TKO Group from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on TKO Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TKO Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.69.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

