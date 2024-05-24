First Trust Bank Ltd. Buys Shares of 13,060 Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

First Trust Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000. Sony Group accounts for approximately 1.7% of First Trust Bank Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 70,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth about $684,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $909,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $932,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Sony Group by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SONY traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.29. 737,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,015. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.11 and a fifty-two week high of $100.94. The firm has a market cap of $99.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.97 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SONY shares. StockNews.com raised Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie downgraded Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

