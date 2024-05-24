First Trust Bank Ltd. Invests $1.41 Million in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

First Trust Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000. S&P Global comprises approximately 1.9% of First Trust Bank Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in S&P Global by 13.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,579,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,769,787,000 after buying an additional 881,215 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in S&P Global by 8.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,658,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,067,807,000 after buying an additional 428,737 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $1,652,862,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in S&P Global by 1.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,275,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,728,000 after buying an additional 52,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in S&P Global by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,624,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,060,000 after buying an additional 279,633 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPGI stock traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $438.24. 661,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,473. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $340.49 and a 52-week high of $461.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $424.46 and a 200-day moving average of $426.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.14.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.89.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

