First Trust Bank Ltd. Invests $2.04 Million in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

First Trust Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,232 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,000. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up about 2.8% of First Trust Bank Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEM. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,718 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 364,440 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,990,000 after purchasing an additional 48,782 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,318,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 632,403 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,752,000 after purchasing an additional 34,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. CIBC boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.22.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AEM traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,656,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,539. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.04. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $71.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

