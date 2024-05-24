First Trust Bank Ltd. Invests $9.49 Million in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

First Trust Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 339,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,489,000. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF makes up about 13.1% of First Trust Bank Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. First Trust Bank Ltd. owned about 0.59% of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,573,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 5,266.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 879,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,257,000 after acquiring an additional 862,876 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 126.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,341,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,475,000 after acquiring an additional 749,276 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 95.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 748,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,785,000 after acquiring an additional 364,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,039,000.
Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:FLJP traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.76. 424,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,501. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.96. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $31.30.
About Franklin FTSE Japan ETF
The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.
