First Trust Bank Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

First Trust Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,218 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000. Visa comprises approximately 1.2% of First Trust Bank Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 222.1% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Visa by 15.8% in the third quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC raised its position in Visa by 6.7% in the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 9,467 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 23.9% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 37,943 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp grew its holdings in Visa by 10.7% in the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 24,247 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on V. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.76.

Visa Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $274.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,316,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,322,635. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.14 and a 12 month high of $290.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $502.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.49.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.