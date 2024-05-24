First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Stake Lifted by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 924,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,975 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up about 2.5% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. HCR Wealth Advisors owned about 0.28% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $15,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FPE. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $198,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5,506.0% in the 4th quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 12,884 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 178.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 8,910 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of FPE stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $17.23. 725,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,479. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.94. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $17.45.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

