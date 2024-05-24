First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI) Trading Down 0.9%

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.30 and last traded at $25.34. 13,025 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 27,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.56.

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $111.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000.

About First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the S&P United States REIT Index (the Index). The Index measures the securitized United States real estate investment trust (REIT) market and maintains a constituency that reflects the composition of the overall REIT market.

