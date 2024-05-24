FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

FLEX LNG has increased its dividend payment by an average of 152.6% annually over the last three years. FLEX LNG has a dividend payout ratio of 119.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect FLEX LNG to earn $2.37 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 126.6%.

FLNG traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.43. 535,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,490. FLEX LNG has a 12-month low of $24.16 and a 12-month high of $33.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.46 and a 200 day moving average of $27.94.

FLEX LNG ( NYSE:FLNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $90.24 million for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 32.35%. Research analysts anticipate that FLEX LNG will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on FLEX LNG from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. Flex LNG Ltd.

