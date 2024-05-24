Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Sets New 52-Week High at $30.94

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.94 and last traded at $30.89, with a volume of 1784750 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Flex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

Get Flex alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FLEX

Flex Stock Up 3.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.26.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Flex had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 161,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $4,614,139.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,903,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,532,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Flex news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,860 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $53,735.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,009.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 161,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $4,614,139.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,903,404 shares in the company, valued at $54,532,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 306,776 shares of company stock worth $8,876,689. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Flex by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Flex by 276.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

About Flex

(Get Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.