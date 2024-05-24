FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Trading Down 0.1%

Posted by on May 24th, 2024

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKORGet Free Report) shares were down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $47.41 and last traded at $47.43. Approximately 24,753 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 36,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.48.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.35.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1845 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 20,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co increased its position in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund by 0.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 298,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $4,910,000.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (SKOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of intermediate-maturity, investment-grade corporate bonds that are selected and weighted by fundamental factors. SKOR was launched on Nov 12, 2014 and is managed by FlexShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.