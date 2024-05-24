FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Trading Down 0.1%

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $47.41 and last traded at $47.43. Approximately 24,753 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 36,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.48.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.35.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1845 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 20,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co increased its position in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund by 0.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 298,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $4,910,000.

The FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (SKOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of intermediate-maturity, investment-grade corporate bonds that are selected and weighted by fundamental factors. SKOR was launched on Nov 12, 2014 and is managed by FlexShares.

