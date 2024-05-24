FMA Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 95,510 Harbor International Compounders ETF (NYSEARCA:OSEA)

FMA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF (NYSEARCA:OSEA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 95,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,000. Harbor International Compounders ETF makes up 2.3% of FMA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. FMA Wealth Management LLC owned about 11.94% of Harbor International Compounders ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Fiduciary Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $988,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OSEA traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.84. The company had a trading volume of 22,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,426. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.24. Harbor International Compounders ETF has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $28.21. The firm has a market cap of $128.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.93.

The Harbor International Compounders ETF (OSEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects international companies with sustainable growth based on positive fundamentals and ESG criteria. The fund targets compounders and excludes US firms in aim for long-term capital appreciation.

