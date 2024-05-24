FMA Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

FMA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 30,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 2.9% of FMA Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,271,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,118,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000.

IWP stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.11. 352,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,641. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $85.24 and a 1-year high of $114.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

